Hard work pays off for Kansas State basketball forward David N'Guessan in Wildcats' win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang insisted all along that it was only a matter of time before David N'Guessan got his mojo back.

A three-game scoring slump, and especially his struggles from the free-throw line, might have been a red flag for some, but not for Tang and the rest of the Wildcats, who saw N'Guessan go about his business behind the scenes.

"The whole staff, we've been just letting David know that all his hard work is going to pay off," Tang said after watching N'Guessan pull off a near double-double Thursday night with a season-high 13 points and nine rebounds in the Wildcats' 69-60 victory over Wichita State at T-Mobile Center. "I told you all before the last game, he was in the gym making 300 free throws.

"He didn't let it deter him. Our thing is, let's not be result-driven, let's be process driven. Let's trust our work. At some point hard work pays off."

With the victory, K-State improved to 9-3 and now are off until Jan. 2, when they play host to Chicago State in their final nonconference game. Wichita State fell to 8-4.

Related: Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang vows to get Wildcats back on track against WSU

Dec 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Wichita State Shockers forward Isaac Abidde (5) is called for a flagrant foul on Kansas State Wildcats forward David N'Guessan (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

N'Guessan, who had made just 7 of 17 shots and missed all eight of his free throws in the previous three games, set the tone against WSU by knocking down 3 of 4 first-half free throws, and then scored eight points early in the second period as the Wildcats took control of the game.

"My teammates were finding me at the right time," said N'Guessan, who was 5 of 8 shooting, went 3-for-5 from the line, and in addition to his nine rebounds had three blocked shots. "I just want to thank God and the coaching staff for continuing to put that confidence and belief in me. They support me even when I'm not playing my greatest.

"But tonight, shout out to my teammates. They were finding me at the right times, and I was able to finish."

Even through his offensive struggles, N'Guessan continued to contribute with his rebounding. He came in averaging 8.0 per game, a marked improvement over last year's 3.5 mark.

Point guard Tylor Perry, whose 17 points — 15 in the second half — led the Wildcats, wasn't shocked to see N'Guessan break out against the Shockers.

Related: No excuses: Kansas State had no answer for Nebraska in the second half of a 62-46 loss

"No surprise at all," Perry said. "Dave stays in the gym. He's a gym rat, and hard work always pays off in the end, so no matter what's going on throughout the season, the cream always rises to the top.

"Tonight was just one of his nights, and now he's just got to continue to do it. We believe in him, and he's continuing to believe in himself, and that's all we can ask out of him."

N'Guessan, a 6-foot-9 senior from The Netherlands, had success over the summer playing with the Dutch national team.

"We showed him some film and talked about him playing this summer, and how confident he was playing this summer with his international team," Tang said. "We wanted him to get back to that.

"Because he's a good basketball player, and 13 (points) and nine (rebounds) and three blocks, I'm so proud of him."

N'Guessan said it was simply a matter of continuing to plug away.

Related: Kansas State basketball shoots blanks in second half of 62-46 loss to Nebraska

"I've been in the gym a whole lot," he said. "That's why coach Tang keeps telling me that this is all going to balance out. The work is going to pay off, so don't get too frustrated with the results. It's all going to pay off, (and) today was one of those days."

And while his teammates scattered for home and a short Christmas break following the game, N'Guessan was headed back to Manhattan for the holidays. Not enough time for a trip to The Netherlands.

"I'll be in Manhattan, probably," he said with a smile. "Staying in the gym and getting ready for the (Big 12) Conference."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball's David N'Guessan plays big against Shockers