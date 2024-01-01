How to watch Kansas State basketball's home game vs. Chicago State

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team returns from an extended Christmas break at Bramlage Coliseum Tuesday night to face Chicago State in its final nonconference test.

The Wildcats are 9-3 after beating Wichita State, 69-60, at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center on Dec. 21. Chicago State (7-12) has lost three straight, most recently by a 70-58 score at DePaul on Saturday night.

Wesley Cardet averages 18.8 points and 2.8 assists for Chicago State, while Jahsean Corbett adds 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. Cam Carter leads K-State with 16.3 points per game, while Tylor Perry contributes 15.8 points and 5.5 assists, and Arthur Kaluma 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Chicago State

When: 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+ app (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Chicago State?

Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst) will have the call.

