Re-energized Kansas State basketball team handles Wichita State in Kansas City, 69-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn't perfect, but then it didn't have to be.

Kansas State's basketball team, coming off a lackluster performance Sunday against Nebraska, looked re-energized Thursday night in front of a partisan crowd at T-Mobile Center, and that was enough to claim a 69-60 victory over the Shockers.

It didn't hurt that the Wildcats (9-3) outscored WSU 23-5 from the free-throw line and limited the Shockers (8-4) to 3 of 19 shooting from 3-point range. K-State led 33-29 at halftime and stretched it to as many as 14 after intermission.

Tylor Perry scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the second half and had five assists for K-State, while Cam Carter added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Quincy Ballard led Wichita State with 13 points.

Here are three takeaways from a much-needed bounce-back win for the Wildcats.

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) goes to the basket between Wichita State's Colby Rogers (4) and Xavier Bell (1) for two of his 15 points Thursday night at T-Mobile Center. The Wildcats beat WSU, 69-60.

Wildcats bring energy to Power and Light District

After coming out flat and scoring 12 second-half points Sunday in a 62-46 loss to Nebraska, K-State clearly was motivated to show that was an aberration.

The Wildcats fed off the energy from a crowd of 18,660 that heavily favored K-State, and it especially showed up on defense, where they held Wichita State to 41.3% shooting and limited the Shockers to two fast-break points.

K-State also outrebounded the Shockers, 37-33, and matched them on the offensive boards — a huge problem in the Nebraska game — with each team grabbing 13.

Reintroducing K-State forward David N'Guessan

David N'Guessan, who had been a non-factor on offense for K-State of late, turned into a formidable weapon against Wichita State. He converted 5 of 8 shots, and more importantly was 3-for-5 from the free-throw line on the way to a season-high 13 points.

N'Guessan was 7 of 17 shooting in the previous three games and missed all eight of his foul shots. Against Wichita State he had his 13 points with nine minutes remaining.

Kansas State's offense in attack mode

After making just 4 of 24 3-pointers in its loss to Nebraska on Sunday — including 0-for-12 in the second half — K-State attempted just five in the first half against Wichita State and made two.

The Wildcats also got to the free-throw line 18 times in the period, making 13. While Wichita State was credited with a 38-26 advantage in paint points, that was misleading as K-State got to the foul line early and often.

K-State went to the free-throw line 18 times to none for the Shockers in the first half and attempted 29 to 9 for the game.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

