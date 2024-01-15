Kansas State basketball returns home to face another Big 12 co-leader in Baylor

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team is going from the frying pan into the fire, which given the weather forecast might not be a bad thing.

The Wildcats, who are coming off a heartbreaking 60-59 loss Saturday at Texas Tech, draw the only other team without a Big 12 loss when No. 14-ranked Baylor visits Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Baylor (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) survived a scare from Cincinnati at home Saturday, 62-59, for its fifth straight victory. The Bears also have won at Oklahoma State in overtime and beaten Brigham Young at home in conference play.

K-State (12-4, 2-1) led Texas Tech by eight points with just over three minutes left before being outscored 11-2 down the stretch by the Red Raiders in suffering its first league loss. The Wildcats had a final possession with a chance to win, but Tylor Perry's jumper in the lane with the clock winding down missed the mark.

"I like the direction our team is headed in," K-State coach Jerome Tang said in a postgame radio interview. "This is the Big 12, right, and it's hard to win on the road, and to give yourself a chance to do it, that's a great thing, and now we've got to build on this."

Tang then appealed to K-State fans to brave the cold — the forecast calls for a high of 17 degrees Tuesday in Manhattan — and show up for the game.

"What we need is a home court advantage," he said. "We need the Octagon of Doom rocking on Tuesday. We've got a really good Baylor team coming in, and I normally don't know who the team we're playing ahead, but I know this one.

"And so, we need our students, we need all of our alumni, everyone. If you have a ticket, I need your behind in the seats and loud, because it makes a difference."

Tang is familiar with Baylor, having spent 19 years as an assistant to Bears coach Scott Drew before coming to K-State last season.

Baylor is led in scoring by freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter with 15.3 points per game and senior RayJ Dennis with 13.8 points and 6.3 assists. For K-State, Cam Carter averages 16.6 points, Perry 15.1, and Arthur Kaluma 14.9.

