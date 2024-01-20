Kansas State basketball live score updates vs. Oklahoma State in Big 12 home game
MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball will look to remain atop the Big 12 standings on Saturday night against Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) are coming off a 68-64 overtime victory against then-No. 9 Baylor on Tuesday, while Oklahoma State (8-9, 0-4) fell at home to Kansas, 90-66, for its fourth straight loss.
Javon Small averages 14 points and Bryce Thompson 13.1 to lead OSU, while Cam Carter leads K-State with 1.6 points, followed by Tylor Perry with 15.3 and Arthur Kaluma with 14.7.
Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. Oklahoma State
TIPOFF: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now
BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 9.5
Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Oklahoma State
Follow Arne Green's timeline on X, formerly Twitter, here for live score updates throughout the game.
