Another overtime, another Kansas State basketball victory, 68-64 over No. 9 Baylor

MANHATTAN — Overtime is still Wildcat time.

After trailing by five points with a little more than a minute left in the extra period, Kansas State's basketball team scored the game's last nine points Tuesday night to stun No. 9-ranked Baylor, 68-64, at Bramlage Coliseum.

Seldom-used freshman RJ Jones started the decisive surge with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 64-62 with 1:01 left, and at the 20.2-second mark, Arthur Kaluma was fouled while making a three, adding the free throw for a two-point Wildcat lead. Tylor Perry tacked on two free throws after a Baylor miss to seal it.

The Wildcats, 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12, are now 5-0 in overtime games this year and 10-0 in two seasons under coach Jerome Tang. Baylor fell to 14-3 and 3-1 in the conference.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) beats Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter (4) and Caleb Lohner (33) for a rebounds Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Perry and Cam Carter, who fouled out in overtime, each had 18 points for K-State, with Kaluma adding 12 points and 10 rebounds. Langston Love led Baylor with 15 points.

Here are three takeaways from another K-State overtime thriller.

Foul trouble plagues K-State in second half

After staying out of foul trouble in the first half, K-State put Baylor in the bonus early in the second period, and Carter picked up his fourth personal with 9:14 left, sending him to the bench.

Carter returned at the 5:42 mark with Baylor leading by four and even knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer early in overtime, but then fouled out, leaving the Wildcats without their leading scorer for the final 3:04 of the extra period.

The only saving grace for K-State was the fact that Baylor went 5-for-12 from the free-throw line in the second half and then missed its only two of overtime.

Lockdown defense keeps K-State in the game

For all of K-State's difficulties scoring against a swarming Baylor defense, the Wildcats made things equally difficult for the Bears, who shot just 39.4% in the first half, missed their first 12 shots of the second and were 1 of 17 from 3-point range seven minutes into the second period.

The one problem for the Wildcats defensively was rebounding. Baylor had 10 offensive boards and 11 second-chance points at halftime.

Baylor shot just 32.9% from the floor for the game and made 5 of 28 three-pointers.

Turnover woes continue for the Wildcats

Give some credit to Baylor's in-your-face defense, but turnovers again proved problematic for K-State. The Wildcats coughed the ball up 11 times in the first half and had 15 total with eight minutes left in regulation, but then cleaned it up with only two miscues the rest of the way.

There were no easy shots for either team in this game.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball rallies past Baylor for another overtime win