Here's how to watch or listen to Kansas State basketball's Big 12 game vs. Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN — After handing then No. 9-ranked Baylor its first Big 12 loss on Tuesday in a 68-64 overtime thriller, Kansas State completes its two-game homestand on Saturday night against last-place Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum.

With the victory over Baylor, K-State improved to 13-4 overall and into a four-way tie for first in the conference at 3-1. Oklahoma State (8-9, 0-4) is the only team without a Big 12 win.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 90-66 home loss to Kansas on Tuesday. But while the Cowboys are still looking for their first conference victory, three of the losses have come against co-leaders KU, Baylor and Texas Tech.

East Carolina transfer Javon Small leads OSU in scoring with 14 points per game and in assists with 4.5, while former Kansas Jayhawk Bryce Thompson adds 13.1 points and a team-best 14.8 in conference play.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) is helped off the floor by his teammates after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer Tuesday against Baylor at Bramlage Coliseum.

Cam Carter averages 16.6 points, Tylor Perry 15.3 with 5.2 assists, and Arthur Kaluma 14.7 points plus 8.0 rebounds for K-State.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Oklahoma State, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State on?

TV channel: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State start time

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State betting odds

Spread: K-State by 9.5

Over/under: 133.5

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Oklahoma State?

Shawn Kenney (play-by-play) and Bryndon Manzer (analyst) will have the call.

Related: Another overtime, another Kansas State basketball victory, 68-64 over No. 9 Baylor

Related: Kansas State basketball returns home to face another Big 12 co-leader in Baylor

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here is how to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Oklahoma State