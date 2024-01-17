Kansas State basketball live score updates in Big 12 game vs. No. 9-ranked Baylor

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball will try to keep pace with the early leaders in the Big 12 race Tuesday while taking on No. 9-ranked Baylor at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Bears (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) are one of two unbeaten teams without a conference loss and have five straight games, including a 62-59 home decision against Cincinnati on Saturday. K-State (12-4, 2-1) lost to Texas Tech, the Big 12 co-leader, 60-59, Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

K-State coach Jerome Tang will face his mentor Scott Drew for the third time since leaving Baylor after 19 years as an assistant. Tang and the Wildcats swept Baylor last year.

Cam Carter averages 16.6 points, Tylor Perry 15.1 and Arthur Kaluma 14.9 to lead K-State. Ja'Kobe Walker leads Baylor with 15.3 points, followed by RayJ Dennis with 13.8 and Langston Love with 11.4.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. Baylor

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 1

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Baylor

