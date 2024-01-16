Here's how to watch or listen to Kansas State basketball's Big 12 home game against Baylor

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team, after splitting a pair of Big 12 road games last week, returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. showdown with conference co-leader Baylor.

The Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) suffered their first league loss Saturday, 60-59, at Texas Tech, while Baylor (14-2, 3-0) remained tied for first with Tech after escaping with a 62-59 victory at home against Cincinnati.

K-State coach Jerome Tang has deep ties to Baylor after serving as an assistant under the Bears' Scott Drew for 19 years before taking over the Wildcat program in March of 2022.

K-State, which opened Big 12 play with victories over Central Florida and at West Virginia, is led in scoring by Cam Carter with 16.6 points per game, while Tylor Perry adds 15.1 points and 5.3 assists, and Arthur Kaluma 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.

For Baylor, Ja'Kobe Walter averages 15.3 points and RayJ Dennis 13.8 points with 6.3 assists.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball vs. Baylor

When: 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+ App (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Baylor?

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (analyst) will have the call.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

