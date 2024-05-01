Kansas City Comets’ soccer season comes to an end vs. Chihuahua Savage in Mexico

The Kansas City Comets’ incredible run from a franchise-record losing streak to the Major Arena Soccer League’s championship finals came to an end Tuesday night in Mexico.

The Comets lost 5-4 in Game 2 of the Ron Newman Cup Finals, conceding the go-ahead score to the host Chihuahua Savage with 95 seconds left at Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The Savage are back-to-back MASL champions after beating the Comets with two come-from-behind wins and scoring the game-winner inside the final four minutes both times.

The Comets had the lead for the majority of both games but were unable to withstand Chihuahua’s relentless pressure as they grew stronger in the second half.

“All I know is the boys fought to the end and I’m really proud of them,” Comets coach Stefan Stokic said. “We played against a really good team with a lot of experience in playoffs and finals. I’m a proud coach!”

The team reached the championship finals by pulling off a memorable 10-game winning streak after losing eight in a row. This was the Comets’ first trip to a championship series since 2014 and the first since the inception of the MASL.

The Comets jumped out to a 2-0 lead and led 3-1 after the first quarter, but the offense struggled after that.

Chihuahua got within one before halftime before an early third-quarter goal from Ramone Palmer extended Kansas City’s lead to 4-2.

Chihuahua responded to draw level for the first time since the opening frame. With 1:35 left to play, Chihuahua’s Hugo Puentes found space right in front of goal and calmly fired in to put the Savage up 5-4. The Comets created some late chances but were stonewalled by a couple of heroic saves from Diego Reynoso.

Being able to see the Ron Newman Cup — but not being able to lift it as champs — should serve to fuel the Comets going into next season.

“I’m proud of them and know we need to work even harder next year to win the championship,” said Stokic, who guided his longtime team to the championship series in his first season at the helm.

The Comets now enter the offseason in anticipation of an even bigger 2024-25 season. To stay up-to-date on all Comets news, visit kccomets.com and follow the team via social media.