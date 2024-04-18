Kansas City Chiefs talk offseason free agents; receivers working with Mahomes in Texas

Apr. 17—The Kansas City Chiefs took one step closer to the football season this week, as "Phase One" of the offseason training program officially got underway. This phase allows for voluntary team meetings in addition to organized strength and conditioning workouts.

The Chiefs will once again conduct this portion of the program, which spans two weeks, virtually, continuing the setup that Kansas City has utilized in prior years. With the season fast approaching, things are beginning to sort themselves out.

It has been a busy offseason, from a Super Bowl Parade, free agents being brought in, and off the field issues, but the focus needs to be returned back to the team and its success, and that began with some offseason additions.

Kansas City made a big splash by signing wide receiver Marquise Brown to a one-year deal in free agency, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited for this new weapon.

"The way he's able to run routes that will stretch the field, I think he'll be even different than you've seen him before," Mahomes said. "I think we could utilize him in different ways he hasn't been utilized yet."

The organization wasn't done however, as they made another surprising move a few weeks ago, signing former Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit. In fact, his father was an athlete for six years in the European League.

The roster addition came from the NFL's International Pathway Program, allowing the rugby star to earn a spot on a roster. The move is forward-thinking and a potential game-changer if the rugby star can transition his skills to the football field.

"There's some similarities there, it's a contact sport and he's had the ball and does those things and runs with the ball," head coach Andy Reid said. "So we'll start him off at the running back position, get him to feel comfortable with that going forward."

As for players retained offensively, the Chiefs seem to be keeping wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who last played for the chiefs in Week 15. Now in "Phase One," Kansas City hasn't cut or released Toney, meaning he's been working out with Mahomes in Texas.

"Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team, it's just a matter of staying healthy and being able to stay on the field," Reid said. "You always hear about the reliability, accountability, all those things that go into it, and so I'm expecting him to come back ready to go."

Until the Chiefs can officially come together, the workouts with Mahomes in Texas is the only type of work being done physically, but recent success has shown these workouts down south are beneficial, and Mahomes believes that too.

"How I explain things, how I explained the routes, what I'm thinking, and then getting to go into the meeting room and hear the coaches and how they explain this stuff and how we kind of blend that together," Mahomes said. "I think it's just that good one on one interaction with me. I think it gives guys a good intro into what the coaches are thinking and the coaches can really detail the details."

