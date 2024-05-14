Kansas City Chiefs 2024 schedule: Live opponent updates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are striving to be the first team in NFL history to win three-consecutive Super Bowls, and the path to the playoffs and ultimately New Orleans for Super Bowl 59 will be fully revealed by Wednesday night.

However, the NFL schedule rollout isn’t playing out exactly the way it has in the past, and the Chiefs already know who they’re playing the first two weeks of the season: Home games against playoff rivals with the opener against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 1: Thurs., September 5 against Baltimore Ravens – 7:20 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium

Week 2: Sun., September 15 against Cincinnati Bengals – 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium

2024 Opponents

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders,

Away: San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders.

