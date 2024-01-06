Kansas basketball vs. TCU live score updates: Jayhawks open Big 12 play vs. Horned Frogs
LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference matchup against TCU.
The No. 2 Jayhawks came in off of a win in a neutral-site matchup against Wichita State. The Horned Frogs came in off of a win at home against Texas A&M-Commerce. It’s the Big 12 opener for both sides.
Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against TCU
Tip-off: 1 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 6
TV: CBS
Bettings odds: Kansas by nine points
Kansas basketball vs. TCU live score updates
1st Half
Stay tuned for updates from the game.
Pregame
Here are the starters
Ernest Udeh Jr. to start against #kubball pic.twitter.com/8e4dsZWx1X
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 6, 2024
