Kansas basketball coach Bill Self previews Ernest Udeh Jr.’s return, more ahead of TCU

LAWRENCE — The Kansas basketball team is well aware of what happened the last time it played TCU inside Allen Fieldhouse.

That was last season, on Jan. 21, 2023, during Big 12 Conference play. The Horned Frogs routed the Jayhawks in a contest TCU led by as many as 25 points and won 83-60.

Fast forward to this season, and the two sides are about to meet again in Lawrence. It’s the first Big 12 game for each team. And before tip-off against the Horned Frogs (11-2), No. 2 Jayhawks (12-1) graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is prepared for another opportunity to protect home court.

“They came in here and got after us,” McCullar said. “I remember that. We came out sluggish, played behind the whole game, never really got to get the crowd involved, so yeah I remember that game. Quite frankly, our coach reminded us about it (Thursday) at practice. So, we know what they came in here and did last year. So, now we’ve got to have a chip on our shoulder and play hard.”

Here are five more things to think about ahead of the scheduled 1 p.m. (CT) tip-off:

Bill Self updates his team’s health

Self said Thursday that when it comes to his team’s health, he thinks his side is in good shape. Of course, he noted, anything could happen Friday. But it was a positive sign ahead of Kansas’ conference opener.

Bill Self has an eye on TCU’s fast-break offense

Self said defending TCU’s fast-break offense is a lot easier said than done, and something Kansas tried and failed to prepare for last year. But he allowed that it is going to be a big key to winning the game. The Jayhawks are looking to force the Horned Frogs to work out of their half-court offense.

“Jamie’s done an unbelievable job of having their mindset to play at a pace that is different than anybody we’ve played yet this year,” said Self, describing TCU coach Jamie Dixon. “And the other thing is, (Micah) Peavy, (Emanuel) Miller — but primarily Peavy is about as good as I’ve seen, period, as far as getting a defensive rebound and in two steps be ahead of everybody else and creating numbers.”

It’s time for the freshmen in Kansas’ rotation to experience Big 12 play

Kansas’ freshman trio of guards, Elmarko Jackson, Johnny Furphy and Jamari McDowell, have all shown — to varying degrees — that they can belong in the Jayhawks’ rotation. Jackson is a starter, while Furphy and McDowell have routinely come off the bench.

With Kansas readying to start Big 12 play, it’s time to see what they can do when the intensity level rises. The Jayhawks describe their seasons in three parts, with the first being non-conference play. The second is league play, and Self alluded to the notion that while they emphasize it that doesn’t mean it’s something that can truly be explained before it’s experienced.

“I think the biggest thing would be, like, the real season starts now,” Furphy said about what he’s been told. “Like, kind of forget about the last 12, 13 games. The real season starts now. It’s going to be a big jump in intensity and this is where everyone’s — the real game by game really matters.”

Here’s what Bill Self thinks the Big 12 is known for

Self said there could be a discussion about if the Big 12 is known for how fast, physical or old it is. But as much as anything, it’s about how difficult each game can be.

“It’s a rock fight every time you play somebody,” Self said.

The game will also represent Ernest Udeh Jr.’s return

Ernest Udeh Jr. is a sophomore center for TCU this season, but last season he was at Kansas. Over the course of the offseason, though, he transferred to join the Horned Frogs — who he’s started all 13 games for. So, Saturday will be his first game against the Jayhawks.

Self described Udeh as a player who isn’t just good at changing direction to get out of a ball screen, but great at it. In fact, Self said Udeh is as good as anyone in the nation at it. And that’s not to mention how well Udeh can rebound the ball.

“I know him personally, still talk to him,” McCullar said about Udeh. “I know he’s going to come in and play hard. That’s still my brother, but yeah I know how he’s going to be feeling. It’s going to be emotional, probably, for him, coming back where he stared his college career at. It’s going to be a great game and I can’t wait to compete against him.”

TCU center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) takes a hit to the arm from Arizona State guard Kamari Lands (0) during the first half of a basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 16, 2023.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Ernest Udeh Jr., more before TCU