How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference opener at home vs. TCU

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with the team’s Big 12 Conference opener at home against TCU.

The No. 2 Jayhawks (12-1) are coming in off of a win in a neutral-site game against Wichita State. The Horned Frogs (11-2) are coming in off of a win at home against Texas A&M-Commerce. Last time these two sides met in Lawrence, TCU trounced Kansas.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the contest:

How to watch Kansas basketball against TCU

When: 1 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS Sports App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against TCU?

Brad Nessler and Bill Raftery will be on the call.

