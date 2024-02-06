Kansas basketball vs. Kansas State live score updates: Jayhawks take on rivalry game

MANHATTAN — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Monday with a Big 12 Conference matchup on the road against Kansas State.

The highly-ranked Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 in Big 12) defeated Houston at home in their last game, a top-10 contest. The Wildcats (14-8, 4-5 in Big 12) lost against Oklahoma State on the road in their most recent game. But it’s a rivalry game away from home, so Kansas shouldn’t take Kansas State lightly.

Follow along for updates from the game:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Kansas State

Tip-off: 8 p.m. (CT) on Monday, Feb. 5

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: Kansas by 3.5 points

Kansas basketball vs. Kansas State live score updates

Stay tuned for updates from the game.

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang looks on during a game on Jan. 27 this year against Houston in Houston.

