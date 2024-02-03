Kansas basketball vs. Houston live score updates: 2 national title contenders will battle

Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season will continue Saturday with a Big 12 Conference matchup at home against Houston.

The No. 9 Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 in Big 12) topped Oklahoma State at home in their most recent game. The No. 4 Cougars (19-2, 6-2 in Big 12) defeated Texas on the road in their most recent game. It’s the first time these two sides will meet since Houston joined the Big 12.

Follow along for updates.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Houston

Tip-off: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 3

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: Houston by 1 point

Kansas basketball vs. Houston live score updates

1st Half

Stay tuned for updates.

Pregame

Here are the starters

Jan 30, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates after a score against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

