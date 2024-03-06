Here’s how Kansas basketball’s seniors said their goodbyes Tuesday inside Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE — Parker Braun, Nicolas Timberlake, Michael Jankovich and Hunter Dickinson all took a hold of the microphone Tuesday, as they said their thank you’s and goodbyes on senior night after Kansas basketball’s 90-68 rout of Kansas State.

Here’s what each one had to say, as No. 15 Kansas (22-8, 10-7 in Big 12) got back on the right side of its rivalry with Kansas State (17-13, 7-10 in Big 12):

Parker Braun

Braun, who has spent just one season with the Jayhawks after transferring in from Santa Clara, started things off after the win. He thanked his family and the coaching staff. He called it an honor to put on a Kansas jersey and play inside Allen Fieldhouse, and noted it was a dream of his to be able to do so.

Braun highlighted, though, that he hopes the best is yet to come. He didn’t specify what’s left to accomplish, but odds are a national championship is on that list. He has a brother who won one not too long ago.

Nicolas Timberlake

Timberlake has also spent just one season with the Jayhawks, with him transferring in from Towson. He thanked his family for supporting him through the years, and mentioned as well that it was a dream come true to play at Kansas. He also noted that the job isn’t finished yet, and his list of thank you’s also including the coaching staff and fans.

Timberlake alluded to the reality that the season hasn’t exactly followed the hopes he and many others had before it started, but he hopes his performance Tuesday sparks something. He finished with 18 points and missed just one shot. He shot 4-for-5 from behind the arc, too.

Michael Jankovich

Jankovich followed, and the walk-on is the only member of this group who spent his entire career with the Jayhawks. He mentioned he was thankful for all of the memories with his teammates and coaches, and his thank you’s included his family, the fan base and more. He’s one of the players who was on the team that won a national championship in 2022.

Hunter Dickinson

Dickinson has also spent just one season with the Jayhawks, although technically the transfer from Michigan could come back for one more if he chooses. He joked that they saved the best for last, as he rounded out the evening. He thanked his family and the fans, and spoke to the great history of coaches the program has — including current head coach Bill Self.

Kansas graduate senior guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) shoots for three against Kansas State in the second half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

