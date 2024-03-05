How to watch Kansas basketball play Big 12 Conference rival Kansas State on senior night

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Tuesday with a Big 12 Conference home game against rival Kansas State.

The Jayhawks (21-8, 9-7 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss on the road against Baylor. The Wildcats (17-12, 7-9 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss on the road against Cincinnati. Although Kansas is on a two-game losing streak, it is going to be playing on senior night.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against Kansas State

When: 8 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, March 5

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

