Kamaru Usman thinks Jorge Masvidal is fake

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal rocketed to stardom over the past year. Is it because he's that good at fighting or because he finally found a niche, a persona, that garnered attention?

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes that the Jorge Masvidal that we're seeing now is a fake.

"I think these guys (Masvidal and Colby Covington) find their niche and they run with it. That might be a knock on me for not acting ignorant, acting outlandish, not going out there giving them all these sound bites cause I'm a regular guy."

Usman is expected to defend his belt opposite Masvidal with UFC president Dana White saying UFC 252 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas as the most likely target for the bout.

UFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington Recap

