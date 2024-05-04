Kalen King signs rookie contract with Green Bay Packers

After going through what he called the longest three days of his life, former Penn State cornerback Kalen King has now signed his rookie contract with the Green Bay Packers. King, a seventh-round draft pick of the Packers and one of the last picks of the 2024 NFL draft, signed a four-year contract with the franchise as he attended his first rookie mini-camp.

King signed a four-year contract with a total value of $4.1 million with a signing bonus of $80,736. The signing bonus is guaranteed. King is signed through the 2024 season and will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He will be 25 years old when that time comes.

Here is how King’s rookie contract breaks down by year:

Year Base Salary Cap Hit 2024 $795,000 $815,184 2025 $960,000 $980,184 2026 $1,075,000 $1,095,184 2027 $1,190,000 $1,210,184

King was the no. 255 overall draft pick for the Packers, a far drop from his draft expectations before the start of the 2023 season. But none of that matters now as he is officially an NFL player under contract. The Packers may have gotten one of the true steals of the draft if King delivers in Green Bay.

