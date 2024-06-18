🔴 LIVE: Crazy scenes in end-to-end clash between Türkiye and Georgia

The last of the four teams to play a game at EURO 2024 are in action today.

Follow all the latest with us here.

Türkiye 1-0 Georgia





Scorers: Müldür 25'; Mikautadze 32'

Türkiye started brightly, and went close from a corner early on as Hakan Çalhanoğlu swung in a corner that was met by the head of Kaan Ayhan, but the Galatasaray man just couldn't keep it down.

And just before the ten-minute mark, Ayhan went even closer, slamming a shot from outside the box against the post.

The stadium erupted when Mert Müldür received the ball on the outside of the box and smashed a delightful finish right through his laces and into the back of the net.

Crazy scenes followed when Vincenzo Montella's side had the ball in the net for a second time in as many minutes, but the goal was disallowed for the most margianal of offsides.

Then Georgia turned the tables when Georges Mikautadze delivered a cheeky finish to give his side their first ever goal in a European Championship match.

More to follow...

Portugal v Czech Republic





More to follow...

Tomorrow sees host nation Germany back in action as they take on Hungary, while Scotland will be hoping that they can better their 5-1 mauling in the opening match when they face Switzerland.