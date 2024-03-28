What Kalen DeBoer said about Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe after first spring scrimmage

Jalen Milroe is getting more comfortable with Alabama football's new offense, and from the sound of it, new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is becoming comfortable himself with the fourth-year junior's ability to run the ball.

Alabama held its first spring scrimmage, which was closed to media, on Thursday, and Milroe handled most of the first-team reps. Afterward, DeBoer made note of his returning starter's ability to make plays with his feet.

"He's got that dual skill set, being able to run and throw. And now that we have enough things (installed) where he can utilize all that, you can see even the play calling working around what he brings to the table," DeBoer said. "He's tough to handle. He's just so extremely fast. You think you have him bottled up and he just runs right around you. He's done a really good job. He gets more comfortable with the offense every day, especially when it comes to the pass game."

DeBoer and co-offensive coordinators Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard are installing an offense that is significantly different from the one the Crimson Tide's returning starters are accustomed to. That makes 15 spring practices, eight of which are now complete, all the more important. Milroe, perhaps the most dynamic athlete on UA's spring roster, threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, his first as a starter, on the way to an SEC championship. He also rushed for 531 yards despite being sacked a whopping 44 times.

"There are things where he has options to make a play with his feet, and he's done that I think at the right time, being more and more comfortable just playing the game," DeBoer added. "Finding ways to move the chains, converting when he needs to convert, and taking shots when he needs to take a shot. So I'm really proud of the way he's come along."

Milroe has worked with the first team this spring. Also returning are 2023 Alabama backups Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan, as well as redshirt freshman Austin Mack, who practiced in DeBoer's system at Washington last season before transferring to play for the Crimson Tide.

"The quarterbacks in general did a really good job making some throws, staying with the plays, checking protections, just feeling really comfortable back there and not trying to do too much. They never turned the ball over once today, which I think says a lot," DeBoer added.

Alabama will hold its second spring scrimmage on Saturday April 6. The annual A-Day game will kick off at 3 p.m., Saturday April 13, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

A-DAY: Nick Saban to be part of Alabama football A-Day event schedule

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer evaluates QB Milroe after scrimmage