Alabama football's A-Day events will include at least one appearance from legendary former coach Nick Saban, who will address fans along with 2023 team captains Malachi Moore and Jalen Milroe at the Walk of Fame ceremony at Denny Chimes at 1 p.m. on April 13, the school announced.

The annual A-Day game under new coach Kalen DeBoer will kick off at 3 p.m.

The Walk of Fame features hand and cleat prints in concrete around Denny Chimes, where Moore and Milroe will be added in a wet-cement ceremony. UA's other 2023 team captain, Dallas Turner, a top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft, is not scheduled to appear.

Admission to the A-Day game is free, and the gates to Bryant-Denny Stadium will open at noon. The first 5,000 fans will receive a limited edition A-Day poster. Fans can also purchase an A-Day videoboard message. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Other A-Day events, per a school release:

11 a.m.: Live music at Champions Lane, adjacent to the Walk of Champions outside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

11:30 a.m.: Tide Pride luncheon at Coleman Coliseum.

11:30 a.m.: Alabama softball hosts Texas A&M, Rhoads Stadium.

12:30 p.m.: Alumni flag football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

1:50 p.m.: Team arrival at the Walk of Champions.

3 p.m.: A-Day game kicks off.

5 p.m.: Alabama baseball hosts Arkansas, Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

RECRUITING: Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer land commitment in 2025 three-star linebacker Luke Metz

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban to be part of Alabama football A-Day event schedule