K-State’s Kaluma declares for NBA draft

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball forward Arthur Kaluma will explore professional opportunities.

After just one season with the Wildcats, Kaluma plans to declare for the NBA Draft, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank God for the opportunities he has given me playing this game,” Kaluma said in a statement on Instragram. “I am truly blessed. I would also like to thank Coach Tang and the whole Kansas State staff for giving me the chance to play in the best conference in college basketball.”

Kaluma, a 6-foot-7 wing, averaged 14.4 points and seven rebounds per game for Kansas State in 2023-24.

“The connections I have built at K-State will last a lifetime,” Kaluma said. “Thank you to all my teammates and fans for their support.”

He previously played two seasons for Creighton before transferring to K-State. Kaluma did not specify whether or not he plans to maintain college eligibility with the option of pulling his name out of the draft at a later date and returning to college.

If Kaluma doesn’t come back, Jerome Tang’s team will have to replace each of its top three scorers from the 2023-24 season, as Tylor Perry (15.3 points per game) exhausted his college eligibility and Cam Carter (14.6 points per game) transferred to LSU.

The Wildcats have already added two players via the transfer portal in the 2024 offseason, receiving commitments from Michigan transfer guard Dug McDaniel and UIC transfer guard CJ Jones.

