K.J. Osborn agrees to sign with Patriots

The Patriots re-signed Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Reagor this week and they're also adding a wide receiver from outside the organization.

NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with K.J. Osborn on a contract. None of the terms of that pact have been reported.

The Vikings selected Osborn in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and he was limited to a special teams role during his rookie season. He moved into an offensive role in 2021 and posted 158 catches for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Bourne, Reagor and Osborn are joined in the New England receiving corps by Tyquan Thornton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte.