2024 NFL Draft: How every team should tackle the WR position

Check out more of Matt's team-need rundowns here: Quarterbacks | Running Backs

Teams that have a critical need

I’m probably the world’s biggest Curtis Samuel fan and have been a long-time proponent of Khalil Shakir getting more playing time with the Bills. But even I can acknowledge that this position needs serious help in the draft. I don’t subscribe to the idea that Samuel and Shakir are slot-only players but a true X-receiver to complete the room would be a huge win. The Bills are looking to replace both the downfield element Gabe Davis brought to the team and the separation-based No. 1 wideout spot vacated by Stefon Diggs. That’s a tall task for one player at the end of the first round, so I think they either make a significant trade-up or double-tap this position in the draft.

Kendrick Bourne is the best wide receiver on this depth chart, but he’s coming back from a torn ACL. That about sums up the state of this room. I like Demario Douglas as a slot receiver who can do a little more than your typical bunnyhop-route player at the position. He’s a nice building block, but beyond him and Bourne, you can’t count on anyone for above-average contributions this year, much less future production. New England is a strong candidate to add multiple bodies at wideout.

Trading Diontae Johnson must have been mostly a personality-based decision by the team because his exit created a cavernous hole on the depth chart. He was the team’s best and most consistent separator, even if he was a bit mistake-prone. George Pickens still has plenty of volatility in his game but no one can deny the high-end flashes. He’ll need to smooth out some of the rough edges in his separation and be tasked with a more diverse route tree in 2024 if he’s going to handle the lofty target share fantasy analysts will surely tag him with now.

The rest of the roster is filled with WR4 types like Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. The Steelers have a solid history with receivers on Day 2 of the draft and will likely explore that path again.

The Broncos have needs all over the roster but you’re crazy if you don’t think wide receiver is near the top of the list. The team has one proven above-average player on the depth chart in Courtland Sutton. The long-time Bronco turned in a strong season in Sean Payton’s first year at the helm and fits with what the team wants in an X-receiver. Solid but not special Josh Reynolds was a late free-agent signing but is slated to start opposite Sutton. Marvin Mims likely takes over Jerry Jeudy’s vacated speed slot receiver role. I liked Mims as a Day 2 prospect last season but he was a mess as a route runner in Year 1. Otherwise, the roster carries several Sean Payton cronies and Tim Patrick, who can’t be counted on after serious season-ending injuries in back-to-back years.

The Chargers have a strong case to be the worst wide receiver room in the NFL. Josh Palmer is a solid WR3 but far and away the best player at the position on his team right now. Quentin Johnston had an extremely troubling rookie season and is slated to start opposite him. Derius Davis would be the third man if the season started today. Los Angeles could take one of the top prospects in the class at the fifth overall selection or it could trade down and add multiple names to this room. Given the state of the depth chart, a quality or quantity approach is totally defensible.

The Giants can throw many names at you at this position but they don’t have a single needle-mover. They probably have the makings of a solid slot receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson. At the same time, some combination of Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt can bring a speed element to one outside spot. The team really needs another outside option who can separate at all three levels and win consistently as a route runner. New York should have multiple wideout options near the top of the draft.

If you drop Marvin Harrison or one of the other top wideouts in this year’s class at the top of this depth chart, it looks like a solid group, especially with tight end Trey McBride in the fold. As it stands today, a group led by Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch isn’t good enough to win games. I liked the flashes Wilson displayed in Year 1 as an outside receiver with some power-slot versatility. Dortch has been overdue for a playing time promotion to the full-time slot gig. The Cardinals need to add an alpha that slides everyone else to their correct roles or flush the room with bodies to inspire competition.

Teams that have a moderate need

The Bengals must consider multiple factors at this position. The team has an immediate need for a slot receiver with Tyler Boyd unsigned. There’s a chance the team views 2023 rookie Charlie Jones as their future slot, which I wouldn’t hate; I liked his collegiate film. But at the same time, they could add more size to the interior.

Cincinnati must also have an eye on its future with Tee Higgins unlikely to remain with the team beyond 2024. This position has been a strength of the team for the last three years and in a class this deep, there’s no excuse not to restock the cabinet as the room transitions.

The Jets, in theory, added a strong complement to Garrett Wilson by signing Mike Williams to man the X-receiver spot. The problem is, he played three games last year and may not be ready for Week 1. If he misses time or is a slow starter, they’re right back with the mess of a depth chart they ran out last year behind Wilson. The Jets can absolutely justify adding a big name in the NFL Draft. As currently constructed, the whole room is not even league-average, even if Williams is healthy.

The Ravens seem to add to this room early in the draft every year, and they are a candidate to do it again in 2024. Zay Flowers was excellent as a rookie but there is a need beyond him. I still have a good bit of faith in Rashod Bateman this coming season if he can get in a full healthy offseason but that is a gamble given the way his career has gone. Nelson Agholor is not a needle-mover but he’s an acceptable WR3. Even in the ideal scenario, this room needs a boost in the draft just so that they don’t end up in the rough spot they’ve lived in through injuries from 2020 to 2022.

I’m a big fan of Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, who are both high-quality separators who win in the short and intermediate areas. So far, Alec Pierce hasn’t emerged as a consistent factor as the vertical X-receiver. I can understand the ultra-patient Chris Ballard wanting to see Pierce work with Anthony Richardson for a full season before throwing in the towel. Yet, simply adding another X candidate in this draft that will have options in Round 1 and on Day 2 isn’t a bad course of action for a team that needs to ensure 2024 is a success with Richardson at the helm.

The Jaguars have the fifth-most cap space dedicated to the wide receiver position and still find themselves in this position — not ideal. You’d be hard-pressed to find many folks who think a trio of Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Zay Jones is anything but an average, at the very best, unit league-wide. Kirk is a rock-solid vertical slot receiver, but Davis and Jones are not consistent needle-movers. This room badly needs an option they can develop into a true No. 1 wideout.

The Chiefs' need at this position ticked up even more recently with the legal situation surrounding Rashee Rice. Even with Rice in the fold, their top two receivers between him and Marquise Brown are guys who should be deployed as flankers and mostly slot options. The Chiefs haven’t had a credible X-receiver for most of the Patrick Mahomes era but finally find themselves facing a draft class flush with those candidates. Kansas City has taken its shots at this position and has missed more than its hit in the draft. They should keep swinging.

The DJ Moore-Keenan Allen tandem is a nice duo and ideal for grooming a rookie quarterback. Their skill sets play off each other and will make for great high-low reads for Caleb Williams. Beyond them, the room is filled by intriguing speedster Tyler Scott and a crop of special teamers. You can’t surround your rookie quarterback with too much talent and Allen will be 32 years old in the final year of his contract. If the Bears aim high in a strong wideout class, it makes all the sense in the world.

How Detroit approaches this position will demonstrate just how much faith they do or do not have in Jameson Williams approaching his potential. Williams has offered flashy moments but nothing approaching consistent play since being drafted and dealing with injuries and a suspension. He needs to take a big leap across from superstar receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Josh Reynolds departing hurts the outside receiver position, so even if the team does believe in Williams, another body or two is needed.

The Falcons have Drake London truly ready to break out this season with Kirk Cousins in town but have already made moves to address a barebones room beyond No. 5. Darnell Mooney was signed in free agency and he makes sense as an inside/outside speedster. To me, he’s best as a No. 3 receiver. Rondale Moore also joined the team via trade but he’s a gadget option, not a true receiver. One more outside option with juice would complete this room.

The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson, which could go down as one of the best moves of this offseason. They needed to get creative to add to this room and Johnson’s separation skills are exactly what Bryce Young needed last season. They can still beef up the wide receiver corps in the draft. Adam Thielen is back as the short-area big slot receiver but the outside options beyond Johnson aren’t ideal. Jonathan Mingo’s best NFL outlook was always as a power slot, but he’s blocked by Thielen inside and flopped outside in Year 1. New head coach Dave Canales has a receiver coach background and is said to value positional versatility in his wideouts.

Teams that are fine but could add a body or two

The Dolphins have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle but it’s time to upgrade the WR3 spot. Any time either of these players is hampered by injury, the dropoff is too severe. It also would serve the Dolphins well to simply give opposing defenses one more credible threat to consider when Miami goes to 11 personnel. As it stands, the depth behind Hill and Waddle is a bit too light.

The Titans spent big on Calvin Ridley in free agency and have a nice outside tandem between him and DeAndre Hopkins. Yet, the coaching staff acknowledged this week they’re still looking for an answer at the slot and do not seem all that high on Treylon Burks’ odds to play at that spot:

Overall, youth and depth would likely be a good idea for Tennessee, given Ridley and Hopkins' current career positions.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are another team with a strong one-two punch at the top of the depth chart in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers but could stand to add a light sprinkling of depth. Tre Tucker flashed some speed and juice as a rookie and could win the slot receiver gig. Behind him, DJ Turner and Kristian Wilkerson are the only other names on the depth chart.

The Cowboys' main assignment at this position this offseason is to get CeeDee Lamb’s contract extension done. He’s the type of player they’ll funnel almost a third of their passing game through regardless of the room around him. With Michael Gallup moving on, Jalen Tolbert is now slated to play the X-receiver spot across from Brandin Cooks. Tolbert has shown very brief flashes in his career but hasn’t earned consistent playing time. They need to add some competition at some point in the draft. You can’t ever rule out Dallas from making a big swing in Round 1 at a flash position like this one.

Enter the Eagles as another contestant in the “great wide receiver duo with little depth” game. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are a premier pairing but the group behind them doesn’t do it for me. DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell were added in the offseason but the former is an X-receiver-only and the latter a slot-only option. That really limits the possible deployment for the first two guys on the depth chart considering they can play all three positions. One young needle-mover added at some point on Day 2 would complete this room, especially with the Smith/Brown duo possibly heading for a salary squeeze at some point.

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are in the “better film than stats” club. Washington has not produced a good offensive environment the last few seasons, no matter what Sam Howell’s fantasy results looked like last year. With Curtis Samuel departing, there is a need for a WR3 and the Commanders have a bevy of draft picks to address the position. At the same time, this room suffered from being too spread out last season so they may stand pat with veterans like Dyami Brown and Jamison Crowder while funneling most of the targets to the guys that matter at the top.

Chris Olave is a budding star but there are question marks in the room beyond him. Rashid Shaheed is a player due for a role promotion and a higher target share. I’m not sure he’s ready to rock as a clear No. 2 wideout and some competition could be added. A.T. Perry was a steal in the sixth round and flashed some traits you want to see as a starting X-receiver. Beyond them, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Stanley Morgan are the only other names on the depth chart. The Saints don’t have a ton of draft picks but unless there is a lot of faith in Shaheed and Perry — which I can understand — this is a position of some need.

Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua was a revelation as a rookie and stunned with his multi-layered skill set. He’s a perfect fit for this offense and beats man coverage at the level you need from a No. 1 wideout. Cooper Kupp is a question mark. He can still play but is a health-related risk at this stage of his career. If he missed multiple games, you can’t be shocked. Demarcus Robinson was brought back after a nice run as the WR3 down the stretch. The Rams have a ton of picks in this year’s draft and even if they view themselves as set with this top three, they need real depth — and possible contingency plans.

Teams with little to no need

The Browns have spent many draft picks to get rookies and veterans into the building the last few years. While it’s unclear if there is a true No. 2 wideout on the roster, the group of Elijah Moore, Jerry Jeudy, David Bell and Cedric Tillman presents plenty of depth and some positional versatility. Moore had a solid first season with the team but was not unleashed as a vertical threat enough. Jeudy has been mercurial as an individual talent as a pro but is a viable starter in the 11-personnel. The main man here is Amari Cooper, who has played the best football of his career in a Browns uniform. Even though quarterback chaos, Cooper has been productive and the engine of the offense, especially last season when Nick Chubb went down.

The Houston Texans have a strong case for boasting the best wide receiver trio in the NFL, thanks to their acquisition of Stefon Diggs. The seasoned wideout could benefit from a move to the slot at this stage of his career, and his ability to win in the short areas outside as a flanker adds to his overall versatility.

How I see the Houston Texans WR room coming together after the Stefon Diggs trade playing with a rapidly ascending C.J. Stroud. pic.twitter.com/ThH8TjLDI8 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 3, 2024

He won’t have to be the only man in town down in Houston, as the organization got a breakthrough season from Nico Collins last year. Collins has all the traits and skills we look for in a superstar X-receiver. Tank Dell is coming off an injury, but Diggs' presence allows you to work him back slowly while getting the best out of him late in the season. Dell was devastating as an inside/outside threat last season, especially working downfield on out-breaking routes.

I wonder how the back of the roster sorts out but on paper, there is a lot of depth here with Robert Woods, Noah Brown, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson.

The Packers have taken multiple draft-day swings at the position the last two years and have been rewarded with strong moments from all the selections. Romeo Doubs has scored 11 touchdowns in two years and was the Packers' most productive receiver in the playoffs. What’s wild is that if everyone is healthy, he might be the fourth-best receiver on the roster. Jayden Reed turned in an excellent rookie season as both a receiver and rushing threat. Despite scoring 10 touchdowns and accumulating over 900 yards from scrimmage, there’s upside for even more with Reed if Green Bay gives him more reps on the perimeter. Dontayvion Wicks was not a full-time player but showed star-caliber route running and was hyper-efficient with his chances. He’s a great sleeper for 2024. Christian Watson is the wild card because he’s a volatile but dynamic player when on the field. The recurring hamstring issues are a problem. Even guys like Bo Melton popped at times for this team last year.

Minnesota still employs the best wide receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson. Its primary goal at this position during the offseason is to come to a monster contract extension with its star wideout. Jordan Addison showed in Year 1 that he’s a rock-solid No. 2 receiver. His production may take a hit with the quarterback turnover but he’s still an ideal running mate to Jefferson. Behind them, I wouldn’t say depth is a huge need. Brandon Powell has given the team some nice moments and Trent Sherfield, a well-traveled man across this coaching tree, is a solid name to fill out the depth chart.

The 49ers are star-studded at the top with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and have some solid depth behind them. Jauan Jennings is a reliable No. 3 receiver who shines as a blocker and shows up on critical downs. Fourth receiver Ronnie Bell had some nice moments as a rookie at a position that’s hard to earn Kyle Shanahan’s trust. Now, if one of Aiyuk or Samuel is dealt in a cap-saving move around draft night, this position becomes a significant need. As it stands with those two in place, it’s a clear roster strength.

No one who drafted a Seahawks wide receiver in fantasy last year really ended up all too pleased with the experience. That doesn’t take away from the fact that this is a very nice group at the top. DK Metcalf is one of the top X-receivers in the league and while he may be declining a bit, Tyler Lockett is still a reliable separator inside and outside. Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s development is the wild card of this room. He was fine but not special as a rookie. We could see a leap if he can take another step with a healthy preseason in Year 2 and in an offense that may be more flexible with its wide receiver deployment. Behind them, fellow 2023 rookie Jake Bobo had his moments as the fourth receiver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans re-signed on a multiple-year deal as the No. 1 wideout and Chris Godwin is a rock-solid No. 2. That duo is good enough to carry them through and Godwin could be further maximized by returning to the slot under a new offensive coordinator. Trey Palmer flashed some real downfield ability as the third wideout. This is a quality group to build around, even if there are some future questions about Evans’ age.