'I just wanted to play football' - Palmer

Cole Palmer says he is thankful he made the switch from Manchester City to Chelsea last summer.

Since the move, the forward has scored 20 goals in 27 league appearances and registered nine assists.

"To make the decision to come to Chelsea was a big one for me and my family, but I just wanted to play football," he told the club website.

"I'm thankful to Chelsea for the opportunity and I'm buzzing."

Palmer's four goals against Everton made him the first Blues player to score in seven successive home league appearances at Stamford Bridge.