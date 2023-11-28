Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates among 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2024.

The list includes 18 players who were semifinalists last year and two first-year eligible players. Tight end Antonio Gates and defensive end Julius Peppers are in their first year of eligibility, having last played in 2018.

Running back Tiki Barber, who retired after the 2006 season, made the list for the first time.

Selectors will reduce the list of modern-era semifinalists to 15, and those players will join the final ballot that also includes coach/contributor nominee Buddy Parker and seniors nominees Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

The 50-person selection committee will vote on the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII. The class will be announced during the NFL Honors telecast Feb. 8. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the bylaws for the selection committee provide that each class have between four and nine new members, with 80 percent approval needed for induction.

Here are the semifinalists for the Class of 2024:

Eric Allen, CB – 1988-94 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24)

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24)

Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24)

Tiki Barber, RB – 1997-2006 New York Giants | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024)

Anquan Boldin, WR – 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

Jahri Evans, G – 2006-16 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24)

London Fletcher, LB – 1998-2001 St. Louis Rams, 2002-06 Buffalo Bills, 2007-2013 Washington Redskins | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24)



Dwight Freeney, DE – 2002-12 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24)

Antonio Gates, TE – 2003-18 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024)

Eddie George, RB – 1996-2003 Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans, 2004 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2022, 2024)

James Harrison, LB – 2002-12, 2014-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24)

Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2021, 2023-24)



Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR – 2006-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 10 – 2015-2024)

Andre Johnson, WR – 2003-14 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

Robert Mathis, DE/LB – 2003-16 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

Julius Peppers, DE – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Green Bay Packers (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024)



Steve Smith Sr., WR – 2001-13 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24)

Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2017-2024)

Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2020, 2022-24)



Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-14 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24)



Vince Wilfork, DT – 2004-14 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)



Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-14 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24)



Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2024)