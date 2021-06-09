Julio Jones to the Titans, cheese theory & fantasy rules of thumb

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

After months of speculation, Atlanta Falcons star wideout Julio Jones was finally traded to the Tennessee Titans over the weekend, joining A.J. Brown, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry with the AFC South contender. Scott Pianowski is joined by Rotowire managing editor Chris Liss, kicking off this Tuesday night podcast with a reaction to the trade and what it means for the both teams involved.

Later in the episode, Scott & Chris explore some of their fantasy rules of thumb and whether any of them truly hold up. Is Scott's rule to avoid WRs who have changed teams broken after the success of Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins in 2020? Should you draft for value instead of team balance? Scott also shares his cheese theory about players returning from injury. Yes, this is the only fantasy podcast you'll hear that compares Sammy Watkins to a fine roquefort.

