Julian Blackmon will re-sign with the Colts

The Colts have struck a deal to re-sign another one of their free agents.

Safety Julian Blackmon is the latest player to agree to a new deal with the team. It's a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Blackmon was No. 72 on PFT's list of the top free agents this offseason.

Blackmon joined the Colts as a 2020 fifth-round pick and he has started 46 of the 50 games he's played since entering the league. He has 214 tackles, seven interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries for his career.

The Colts have also re-signed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., defensive end Genard Avery, safety Ronnie Harrison, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, cornerback Kenny Moore, offensive lineman Danny Pinter, punter Rigoberto Sanchez, and running back Trey Sermon have also signed new deals in Indy this offseason.