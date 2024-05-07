JuJu Watkins, USC women’s basketball will play at Iowa in 2025 Big Ten season

Big Ten women’s basketball schedule details are beginning to emerge for the expanded 18-team conference in 2025. JuJu Watkins and USC did not get to play Iowa and Caitlin Clark in the Final Four, but next season, JuJu and the Trojans are heading to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes. It’s a headline game on the Big Ten schedule release, something every women’s basketball fan will circle and mark down. USC women’s basketball did not go as far as Iowa did in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Trojans reached the Elite Eight, while Iowa made the national championship game. Next season, USC and Iowa will be two of the leading contenders for the Big Ten championship and the Final Four.

USC made the biggest transfer portal splash by landing Stanford’s Kiki Iriafen and then getting Oregon State’s Talia von Oelhoffen, but Iowa did well in the portal as well. Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder was able to bring Villanova star Lucy Olsen to Iowa City, a move which should keep Iowa in the top tier of the Big Ten. We will bring you more Big Ten women’s basketball schedule notes as they become available.

Iowa women’s basketball single and double play Big Ten opponents next season. Carver-Hawkeye Arena will get to see JuJu Watkins this season! pic.twitter.com/POil1hWwij — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) May 7, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire