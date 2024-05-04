JRBGC recounts time at Braves-Rangers game

May 3—CAIRO — The Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club took part in a fun day of activities when they were hosted by the Atlanta Braves on April 19, culminating in the club watching the Braves defeat the Texas Rangers, 8-3 in front of a sold-out crowd.

The JRBGC was escorted to Truist Park by a charter van, before club members entered through the Battery and were given a private, exclusive tour of Truist Park with access to Hope and Will's Sandlot, along with the field.

Club members got to stand on the field with Braves players during the national anthem, before providing JRBGC Director Stephen Francis with the ultimate surprise. Francis was invited on to the field to give the Braves faithful an inspiring "Let's play ball" shout before the game started.

"It's always such a joy and honor to be able to represent the one and only JRBGC, our schools, and our Grady County community on such a big stage," said Francis. "Our children are so very fortunate to be provided with such amazing opportunities to make memories that will last them a lifetime."

The kids in the JRBGC were hand selected by Francis and other staff members to attend the Braves game and represent Cairo on a national stage, but it is something Francis has instilled in the club members all year.

"We do not take these opportunities lightly," he said. "We understand very well the responsibility to uphold the legacy in which Jackie Robinson built upon his shoulders."

The trip was a whirlwind for most of the kids, who would never have visited Truist Park without the help of the Atlanta Braves organization.

"We are very thankful to the Atlanta Braves organization, Danielle Bedasse and Jessica Padilla for their continued show of love, appreciation and support of our Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club," Francis said.

Francis looks forward to the continued partnership and opportunities in the future, as the JRBGC upholds the legacy of Robinson.