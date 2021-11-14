Josh Sweat, Andre Dillard to both play in Week 10 matchup vs. Broncos

In this article:

The Eagles are less than an hour away from kickoff in Denver, and as the team released the list of inactive for Sunday afternoon, Josh Sweat and Andre Dillard will be available for Philadelphia.

The Broncos will be without three starters on the offensive line, while rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II is expected to play.

Eagles Inactive List

Philadelphia Eagles’ Reid Sinnett stretches during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

QB Reid Sinnett – As the third-string quarterback, Sinnett has yet to see game action.

OG Jack Anderson – A versatile offensive lineman, Anderson has yet to see action for the Eagles this season.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu – The rookie had been active the prior two weeks.

CB Tay Gowan – The second-year cornerback has yet to see action for the Eagles.

DB Kary Vincent Jr. – Vincent Jr. has yet to see action with the Eagles.

Broncos inactives list

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

For Denver, CB Pat Surtain II, LB Baron Browning, and OLB Malik Reed are all active today for Denver.

Players out:

OT Garett Bolles

OT Bobby Massie

DE McTelvin Agim

CB Essang Bassey

RB Mike Boone

S Jamar Johnson

CB Mac McCain

