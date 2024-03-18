Josh Dobbs agrees to one-year deal with 49ers

Sam Darnold left the 49ers for the Vikings last one and one of last season's quarterbacks in Minnesota will be making the opposite trip for the 2024 season.

Josh Dobbs' agent Mike McCartney announced that his client agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a fully guaranteed $2.5 million deal with $750,000 in playing time incentives.

Dobbs spent last offseason with the Browns, but was traded to the Cardinals just before the start of the regular season and became their starter. He started eight games before being benched and traded to the Vikings, who were in need of help after Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles.

Dobbs opened up as the backup in Minnesota, but Jaren Hall suffered a concussion in the first half of his first start and Dobbs took over. The Vikings won that week and in Dobbs' first start as he threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others. The offense ran out of steam from there, however, and Dobbs threw four interceptions in a loss to the Bears before getting pulled for Nick Mullens during a 3-0 win over the Raiders.

The 49ers have Brandon Allen as their other backup to Brock Purdy while the Vikings currently have both Mullens and Hall on the roster along with Darnold.