Josh Allen has neck soreness, Bills don't expect it to impact practice work

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's health was among the topics of conversation for head coach Sean McDermott in a video conference with reporters on Monday.

Allen said on Sunday that he suffered a stinger on his final play of their 27-21 win over the Patriots and that the quarterback is dealing with neck soreness to kick off the week. McDermott said that he does not believe the neck issue will impact Allen's practice availability or participation, but that the team will take it a day at a time.

The Bills will face the Dolphins for the AFC East title on Sunday night in Miami. If the Bills lose, they can also make the playoffs if the Steelers or Jaguars lose or if the game between the Colts and Texans finishes in a tie.

Winning would be the easiest way to advance, though, and having Allen as close to 100 percent as possible is the best way to make that happen.