Astros, All-Star José Altuve agree to 5-year extension reportedly valued at $125M

Jose Altuve is signed with the Astros through the 2029 season. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros and All-Star second baseman José Altuve have agreed to a five-year contract extension reportedly valued at $125 million.

The Astros announced the deal Tuesday in a social media post proclaiming Altuve an "Astro for life." Multiple reports confirmed the terms.

Jose Altuve will be an Astro for life. pic.twitter.com/ndPHz1lP7E — Houston Astros (@astros) February 6, 2024

Altuve, 33, has spent his entire 13-season MLB career with the Astros. He has become the face of the franchise through two World Series championships, an MVP season and a sign-stealing scandal that tainted the franchise's 2017 World Series title.

In addition to his MVP hardware, Altuve has won three batting titles, six Silver Slugger awards, one Gold Glove and an ALCS MVP. He has made eight All-Star teams and has led the AL in stolen bases twice and in hits four times.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Altuve was slated to become a free agent following the 2024 season. Now he has a deal to remain in Houston through 2029.

Altuve failed to make the All-Star team last year for the first time since 2020, with an injury-filled campaign that limited him to 90 games. But he performed at an All-Star level when available, slashing .311/.393/.522 with 17 home runs, 51 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

He hit .286/.314/.592 with four home runs, six RBI and one stolen base in 11 postseason games as the Astros advanced to the ALCS for a seventh straight season. There, the Texas Rangers beat the Astros in seven games en route to a World Series title.

With this new deal worth $25 million annually, the Astros demonstrated that they're confident in Altuve's ability to maintain his high level of play for what's likely to be the rest of his career.