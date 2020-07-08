Jose Aldo criticizes Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal on fighter pay, ‘Not the right time’

Jose Aldo UFC 251 Media Day

Jose Aldo criticized Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal for complaining about fighter pay, "Not the right time to do that."

"I think this is a horrible time to do that." He added, suggesting most businesses are simply trying to survive right now.

Hear everything Jose Aldo had to say at the UFC 251 Media Day from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi leading up to his bantamweight championship bout against Petr Yan.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Alexander Volkanovski: Max Holloway is a ‘sore loser’ | UFC 251 Fight Island