Linebacker Jordyn Brooks won’t be able to help the Seahawks try to secure a playoff berth next Sunday.

Brooks left their 23-6 win over the Jets with a knee injury and did not return. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 that Brooks suffered a “legit” ACL injury and multiple reports say that it is a torn ACL for the 2020 first-round pick.

Brooks has a team-high 161 tackles this season while playing 94 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, so his absence will be a major one on the Seattle defense. Brooks also had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and five passes defensed this season.

The timing and nature of the injury will likely impact Brooks’ readiness for the 2023 season and the Seahawks will have a decision to make this offseason about exercising their option on his contract for the 2024 campaign.

Jordyn Brooks tore his ACL Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk