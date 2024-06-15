Jordan Wicks placed on 15-day IL, Keegan Thompson called up from Triple-A Iowa

Jordan Wicks placed on 15-day IL, Keegan Thompson called up from Triple-A Iowa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After leaving Friday afternoon's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning, Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks will be headed back to the injured list with a right oblique strain, the club announced Saturday.

Taking Wicks' roster spot will be right-hander Keegan Thompson, who will head back to Chicago for his third stint with the big league club in 2024.

So far this year, Wicks has posted a 1-2 record with a 4.18 ERA across 28 innings of work, walking 10 hitters while striking out 32.

Thompson, a 29-year-old swingman with notable starting experience, will look to provide some semblance of stability to a big league pitching staff that has dealt with injuries and performance hiccups essentially nonstop since the start of the 2024 season.

With the MLB club in 2024, Thompson is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA over nine relief outings, with a 3.61 FIP suggesting he's ran into some bad luck. Thompson has posted six walks and 19 strikeouts over 12.2 innings with the big league club this season.

Thompson has worked exclusively out of the pen in Des Moines as well, with a 4.40 ERA over 10 games and 14.1 innings with the Iowa Cubs.

The Cubs will look to even up the series against the rival Cardinals at Wrigley Field Saturday afternoon, with first pitch slated for 1:20 p.m.

