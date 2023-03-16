Jordan Poyer on return to Bills: ‘I’m home now’

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave the highest of compliments to Jordan Poyer at the end of the 2022 season.

While the safety’s NFL future was very much in jeopardy at the time, the GM said Poyer represents exactly what the club is all about.. He called Poyer a “true Buffalo Bill.”

“Man, (Poyer) is a great pro and did a lot of great things for us,” Beane said.

Following the news of his re-signing, the 31-year-old defender said after he tested the market he knew he didn’t truly want to leave Buffalo. It’s where he rose the football stardom, after all.

“This is home,” Poyer said.

For more from Poyer, see the attached Spectrum News clip below:

"This is home." After his first true test of the free agent market, Jordan Poyer is happy to be back with the #Bills. "I didn't want to leave." pic.twitter.com/lolEvEV40Q — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire