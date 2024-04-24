Jordan, Hoffman to continue archery careers at collegiate level

Apr. 23—On Friday, April 19, Cumberland River Straight Shooters Archery team members Ryker Jordan and Savannah Hoffman signed their letters of intent to continue their archery careers at the collegiate level.

Ryker Jordan signed with Union Commonwealth University, and Savannah Hoffman signed with the University of the Cumberlands. Both are seniors at Barbourville City School.

Ryker and Savannah started in NASP archery at a young age, and now they compete in S3DA and ASA organizations as well.

Both have shined throughout their archery careers by winning multiple titles.

Cumberland River Straight Shooters wants to congratulate Ryker and Savannah on all their accomplishments and many more to come.