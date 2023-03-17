The Bengals plan to play the newly signed Orlando Brown at left tackle and that’s not sitting all that well with the player who has been manning the position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jonah Williams has told the Bengals that he wants to be traded. Williams has started all 47 games he’s played for the Bengals over the last three seasons.

That run does not include the last two games the Bengals played in last season’s playoffs as a knee injury kept him out of the lineup. Williams had knee surgery in February to address that issue and is expected to be fully cleared at some point in the spring.

Williams is set to make $12.6 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. We’ll find out in the near future if the Bengals or someone else will be paying that salary.

Jonah Williams asks Bengals to trade him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk