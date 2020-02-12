Jon Jones would rematch Dominick Reyes: ‘It’s my job to embrace the toughest challenges’

Jon Jones UFC 247 post-fight

Though Jon Jones walked away the victor at UFC 247, his light heavyweight championship intact, he couldn't escape how close his fight with the previously undefeated Dominick Reyes was.

After five rounds, Jones walked out of the Octagon with a unanimous decision victory, but it wasn't without controversy. Nearly everyone would admit it was a close fight, even Jones. But would he be willing to grant Reyes, the challenger, a rematch?

Without skipping a beat, Jones admitted that yes, he would give Reyes a rematch.

"It's my job to embrace the toughest challenges," he said during the UFC 247 post-fight press conference.

