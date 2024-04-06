Jon Jones issues statement, shares surveillance video after allegations of threatening drug test sample collectors

Jon Jones admits foul language was used, but says there was nothing threatening about interactions during a recent Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) sample collection.

An Albuquerque (N.M.) Police Department (APD) incident report revealed Saturday a sample collector told police Jones threatened her and took her phone.

APD later filed a summons for assault and “interference with communication.” Jones, 36, is not listed as having been arrested as of the time of publication, according to online records.

Hours after the news broke, Jones issued a statement on Instagram.

The statement was accompanied by a home surveillance camera video that appeared to show Jones and two sample collectors exiting his residence and exchanging a high-five.

“I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone,” Jones wrote. “I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home.

“I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before.”

The alleged incident took place March 30 in the garage of Jones’ residence in Albuquerque. The worker who spoke to police accused Jones of being intoxicated, making a veiled threat, and taking her phone. The worker said she was terrified and only got her phone back once Jones put it down to again attempt to provide the sample.

The worker added that her DFSI counterpart didn’t want to speak with police out of fear of repercussions. Additionally, she said her supervisor at DFSI attempted to persuade her out of reporting the incident to police until speaking with UFC representatives. Instead, the worker told police Friday she wanted to pursue charges.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie