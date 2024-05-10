Johnson Wagner goes in the trees to detail Xander Schauffele ruling — executes shot!

Johnson Wagner has recently been entertaining fans during Golf Channel's "Live From" show by shooting segments from pivotal sites in big events.

The Wells Fargo Championship isn't a major and "Live From" won't return until next week's PGA Championship, but that didn't stop Wagner from doing his thing.

The three-time PGA Tour winner went to where tournament leader Xander Schauffele received a favorable ruling in Round 1.

Schauffele hit his tee shot into the trees on the right at the par-4 eighth (his 17th hole of the day) and was eventually awarded free relief, which led to a clear shot at the green and a stress-free par.

Of course, that sent social media into a tizzy and on Friday, Wagner went to the spot of the ruling to show viewers and fans why it was the proper call.

Wagner was joined in the trees by PGA Tour senior tournament referee David Donnelly, who applied Thursday's ruling.

Johnson Wagner goes in depth with PGA TOUR Senior Tournament Referee David Donnelly to explain yesterday’s ruling with Xander Schauffele on No. 8 at Quail Hollow. pic.twitter.com/DyQnNdOVkh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2024

A camera showed the angle, Donnelly explained the decision and Wagner went through the mindset of a Tour pro in that situation.

Wagner then executed, to perfection, the shot that Schauffele would have hit, were it not for the rules application.

And fear not, Wagner will be back for more of his deep dives on key moments, at Valhalla Golf Club.