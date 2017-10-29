John Daly collapses with injured knee after tee shot

A bit of tough news from the PowerShares QQQ Championship this weekend, as fan favorite John Daly collapsed shortly after a tee shot on Saturday.

Daly had withdrawn after just nine holes of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic last week, blaming bone spurs and arthritis, and apparently a week of rest hadn’t helped. Daly had to be helped off the course; he could not put weight on his leg and immediately withdrew.

Although Daly hadn’t been competitive in a decade on the PGA Tour, his time on the Champions Tour has been a different story. He won his first title on the senior tour at the Insperity Championship in May, and was within a handful of strokes of the lead both last week and this. The tour’s playoff finale comes next week, but it remains to be seen if Daly will be able to play even if he’s eligible.

John Daly in pain on the course. (Via screen shot) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• A’s catcher Maxwell arrested, charged with assault

• Tim Brown: The adjustment that ended a Dodger’s torment

• Best guess at this year’s first College Football Playoff rankings

• Dodgers use big 9th inning to even World Series in Houston

