John Calipari leaving Kentucky: Social media reactions to Wildcats coach's announcement

Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY NETWORK
The news is official: John Calipari is out as the Kentucky basketball coach.

After coaching the Wildcats for the past 15 seasons and leading the program to its eighth national championship during the 2011-12 season, Calipari posted a video on his X account (formerly Twitter) saying goodbye to Kentucky fans and announcing he would be stepping away from the program.

Calipari did not say if he was taking another job — notably, the Arkansas position, to which he has been rumored to be in contract talks for the last couple of days. He ends his tenure with one national championship, a 410-123 record, six SEC Tournament championships, six SEC regular season championships, a runner-up finish and four Final Four appearances.

Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart tweeted shortly after Calipari posted his video, thanking him for his tenure.

"We're appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky," Barnhart said in a statement on his X account. "We're grateful to John for his many contributions to the University and our state, both on and off the court."

Here are social media reactions to the major news for college basketball:

Social media reactions to John Calipari announcing he's leaving Kentucky

