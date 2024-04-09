John Calipari leaving Kentucky: Social media reactions to Wildcats coach's announcement

The news is official: John Calipari is out as the Kentucky basketball coach.

After coaching the Wildcats for the past 15 seasons and leading the program to its eighth national championship during the 2011-12 season, Calipari posted a video on his X account (formerly Twitter) saying goodbye to Kentucky fans and announcing he would be stepping away from the program.

Calipari did not say if he was taking another job — notably, the Arkansas position, to which he has been rumored to be in contract talks for the last couple of days. He ends his tenure with one national championship, a 410-123 record, six SEC Tournament championships, six SEC regular season championships, a runner-up finish and four Final Four appearances.

Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart tweeted shortly after Calipari posted his video, thanking him for his tenure.

"We're appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky," Barnhart said in a statement on his X account. "We're grateful to John for his many contributions to the University and our state, both on and off the court."

Here are social media reactions to the major news for college basketball:

Social media reactions to John Calipari announcing he's leaving Kentucky

Can only assume Calipari is leaving Kentucky because of the quality of the wifi in his house. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 9, 2024

Phew, that hurt.



Forever grateful for John Calipari and his 15 years at Kentucky. An all-time run with unforgettable memories. Special man and a special coach who poured everything into the program.



Thanks for everything, Cal. https://t.co/nqlOch4e18 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 9, 2024

I am a UK fan through and through and grew up with @KentuckyMBB. The Calipari years will forever be some of my favorite. Thanks for everything, Coach!



Looking forward to the next chapter for the team. https://t.co/Zfff4NeFrs — Sheila (@SheilaInCali) April 9, 2024

There it is. Coach Calipari is no longer the Kentucky Basketball coach.



Great human. Great coach.



Thank you for everything you did at Kentucky!!! https://t.co/tYz1NPOxkt — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) April 9, 2024

Say what you want about team performance, but I don’t think there has been a better ambassador for their state than John Calipari.



Grew up going to Madness Campouts. Cal was always front and center with fans. Marshall Co. shooting, EKY floods, Mayfield tornado. Cal was there. https://t.co/Eww3DjiTo3 — Blake Sandlin (@BlakeSandlin) April 9, 2024

Gonna be very weird, watching Kentucky basketball without John Calipari.



It has been a fun 15yrs. Wish you the best of luck at Arkansas only when you’re not playing against us



Thank you @UKCoachCalipari pic.twitter.com/s9Tkn4L6Nd — Peyton Ison (@PeytonIson2) April 9, 2024

That was tough. You can want change and still be sad that it’s ending. I hate it had to end this way. I wish him well on his next chapter. https://t.co/tw0T3RAQbT — Shawn Smith (@_CoachSSmith) April 9, 2024

Scrolling through the comments from Calipari's goodbye video on Instagram, and the amount of NBA talent wishing Cal well is jarring.



If the recruiting translates (how could it not?), Arkansas fans are going to be blessed watching future NBA stars for years to come. — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) April 9, 2024

Isaiah Joe on John Calipari’s move to Arkansas, where he was when he heard the news and what he thinks Coach Cal can bring to Razorback’s basketball. pic.twitter.com/l91AUzDgss — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) April 9, 2024

"CALIPARI" will look great in the Rupp Rafters one day.



Thank you Cal. https://t.co/V11TyOpV9K — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) April 9, 2024

I know trolling is the #1 reaction of the internet and I know there's a lot of biterness from UK fans towards Calipari.



From an outside perspective, this comes off pretty classy and I respect it a lot. https://t.co/DrGQ1S7tfu — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 9, 2024

I'm in the minority here, but I'm rooting like hell for John Calipari (except when he plays Florida) to prove the naysayers wrong. From Eddie Sutton to Nolan Richardson to Eric Musselman, Arkansas has had great coaches who win big. Cal's won big & I don't think he's forgotten how — Chuck Cooperstein (@coopmavs) April 8, 2024

