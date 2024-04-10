Tyson Foods trolls Matt Jones with shipment of food after John Calipari leaves Kentucky for Arkansas

In news this week that perhaps even eclipsed UConn winning its second consecutive national championship, Arkansas hired John Calipari away from Kentucky to be its next basketball coach, a move made official Wednesday morning with an announcement from the Razorbacks’ athletic department.

Though Arkansas didn’t owe the Wildcats anything to get Calipari, according to the buyout clause of his contract, it offered a small gift back to the Bluegrass State.

Matt Jones — the founder and host of Kentucky Sports Radio, not to be confused with the Fort Smith native and former Arkansas quarterback — received a large shipment of food Wednesday from Springdale-based Tyson Foods as a thank you for Calipari leaving Kentucky for the Razorbacks.

“To be fair, that’s solid trolling,” Jones wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Tyson Foods in Arkansas sent me food to celebrate Calipari



Calipari has a close relationship with John Tyson, the chairman of the company’s board and a prominent Arkansas booster who reportedly played an influential role in arranging the surprising Calipari-Arkansas marriage.

While the thank you gesture was likely made in jest, Jones was blamed by a portion of Kentucky’s fan base for driving Calipari, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer who led the Wildcats to a national championship in 2012, away from the program he had overseen since 2009. Jones, the most prominent figure in the Kentucky media ecosystem, had been critical of Calipari in the coach’s final years with the Wildcats, which included stunning NCAA Tournament losses to 15 seed Saint Peter’s in 2022 and 14 seed Oakland in 2024. Calipari will be introduced as the Razorbacks’ next coach at a 6 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

