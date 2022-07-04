Joey Chestnut wins 15th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Miki Sudo reclaims women's title

All Hail the hot dog king.

Joey Chestnut won his seventh consecutive Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest title and 15th overall with a ridiculous 63 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes. The next-closest competitor consumed just 43 hot dogs.

The 38-year-old Chestnut's feat was even more impressive after he arrived at Coney Island on crutches. He said he suffered a ruptured tendon earlier in the year but claimed it wouldn't affected his ability to defend his title.

Chestnut's 15th title surpassed Rafael Nadal's 14 French Open title for the most championships in a single event, per ESPN.

Joey Chestnut wins his 15th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating championship

Chestnut didn't just down hot dogs during the event. Chestnut immediately subdued and threw down a protestor after they ran on stage wearing a Darth Vader mask and bumped into Chestnut.

Chestnut just obliterated him

Miki Sudo returns to win the women's title

Sudo, who skipped last year's contest because she was pregnant, reclaimed her title Monday by eating 40 hot dogs and buns. She gave birth to her son, Max, a few days after last year's competition. It's Sudo's eighth championship since 2014. Sudo, 36, beat 2021 winner Michelle Lesco by 14.

Miki Sodo wins by eating 40 hot dogs!